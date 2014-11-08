Papa Roach’s Shaddix sorry over Static tweet

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix has apologised for an online comment he made following the death of Wayne Static.

Shaddix thought the Static-X frontman died from an overdose and posted on Twitter: “RIP Wayne. This is so sad. Too many musicians are dying from drug overdoses.”

However, Static’s widow Tera Wray said narcotics were not to blame for her husband’s death. Now Shaddix has issued a statement on Facebook apologising for his rash comment and says he should have checked his facts first.

He says: “I feel terrible about my post about Wayne’s passing. I had a few friends hit me up and said he died from an overdose. I should have checked my facts first.

“My heart goes out to his family and friends. My heart is heavy. Wayne, I always had respect for you and didn’t mean to disrespect you and your family like I did. It wasn’t my intention. May you rest in peace.”

Static died in his sleep aged 48 last week, leading to a flood of tributes from artists including Dave Mustaine, Corey Taylor, Ozzy Osbourne, Devin Townsend and DJ Ashba.

Static-X bandmate Tony Campos revealed his sadness that he’d never be able to settle his differences with the frontman, while guitarist Koichi Fukuda said he was “sad and angry” at his passing.