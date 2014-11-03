Static-X just wanted friend Wayne back

Static-X bassist Tony Campos has revealed his sadness that he’ll never be able to settle his differences with late frontman Wayne Static – and says the rest of the band feel the same.

The singer and guitarist died aged 48 at the weekend, with some friends suggesting the tragedy was drug-related – but his publicist has reported that he “passed away quietly in his sleep.”

Campos, now with Soulfly, departed in 2010 along with the other current members. Static started a new lineup two years later, reaching an agreement with the bassist over use of the name. That ended in 2013 amid suggestions they’d fallen out over the terms.

Campos says in a statement: “I knew Wayne for 15 years. I considered him a good friend. I’m sad the way our friendship ended – but even more sad that we never got to settle things between us.

“I held on to a sliver of hope that my old friend would come back. We were like family: Koichi Fukuda, Nick Oshiro, Erik Fincher, Bruce Reiter, Brandon Webster, Dinkus Maximus, Royal Jensen; we all just wanted our old friend back. Sadly, that’ll never happen.

“I feel so horrible for his parents, his brother and sisters. I can’t even begin to imagine what they must be going through. My deepest condolences. All we can do now is remember the good time we shared.”

Static had just announced a UK tour with Drowning Pool. The band said last night: “We are totally in shock and devastated by the loss of our good friend Wayne. We were so looking forward to touring together in the UK this January. Can’t believe you’re gone, brother. Sleep well.”

A spokesman for the late musician has stated that drugs were not connected to his death, saying he “had left hard drugs in 2009 and had not touched them since.” The statement continues: “Static’s first solo album Pighammer was a tribute to his new non-drug life and hoped it would help others to get clean from hard chemical drugs. More official information will be released in the following days. This is not a drug related incident or an OD. Please be courteous to his family and wife and leave positive messages.”