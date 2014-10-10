Papa Roach name F.E.A.R. songs

Papa Roach have confirmed their eighth album, F.E.A.R., will be released on January 27 via Eleven Seven Music.

The follow-up to 2012’s The Connection features 10 tracks and it’s to be headed up with the launch of lead single Face Everything And Rise.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix has described the album as carrying a message of hope throughout. He adds: “It’s a very dynamic record. It spans across the board, from heavy and reflective, to in your face and out of control. It’s everything we believe is great about Papa Roach. We’ll leave it up to the fans to be the judge of it – I love it.”

Shaddix makes a guest appearance on Glamour Of The Kill track Out Of Control, which was released earlier this week.

F.E.A.R. tracklist