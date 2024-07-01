“The UK has always been special to us, so we wanted to celebrate with you all in a big way.” Papa Roach announce biggest ever headline show at London’s Wembley Arena

Nu metal breakouts-turned alt. rock heavyweights Papa Roach have announced their biggest, and arguably most historic, show ever. The Californian quartet will headline London’s iconic, 10,000-capacity Wembley Arena on February 7, 2025.



The gig at the legendary venue will be the only UK show next year for the band, who first came to international prominence with their 2000 album Infest and its all-conquering nu metal lead single Last Resort. The gig will serve as a celebration of the 25th anniversary of their iconic breakthrough album.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix says, “The UK has always been special to us – so we wanted to celebrate this music with you all in a BIG way and I can’t wait to step on that stage.”



Special Guests and a DJ for the landmark date are yet to be announced. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 5, at 10am, here.



The band has also announced that they will be partnering with the suicide prevention charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) who are fighting to reduce the devastating impact of suicide in the UK: a £1 donation will be included on every ticket.

Speaking to Metal Hammer in 2022 about Papa Roach's sudden rise in fame off the back of Infest, frontman Jacoby Shaddix commented on his previous disdain for the nu metal tag that was attached to the band during their first few years under the spotlight.

“I hated it, I couldn’t stand it," he explained. "Everyone was trying to compare me to Fred Durst and I was like, ‘I am so much more fucking punk rock than this dude. He’s on the hip hop side.’ No disrespect to Fred. I think he’s fucking great at what he does, and I dig him.”

When asked by Metal Hammer's Dannii Leivers how he looks back on nu metal now, Shaddix replied: "It was a new interpretation of what metal music could be and we were pulling inspiration from all over the place. Ministry were an influence, Faith No More were an influence. They were like the OGs of nu metal. They hate to own it, but they are. Mike Patton, you fucking motherfucker, you started it.”

Papa Roach's latest album, Ego Trip, was released in 2022 to positive reviews.

