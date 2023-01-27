Pamela Anderson calls producers of Pam & Tommy TV series "a**holes", reveals how ex-husband Tommy Lee reached out to her after it was aired

Pamela Anderson has revealed that her former husband Tommy Lee got in contact with her after Hulu’s divisive Pam & Tommy series aired last year.

In conversation with Variety, , the star noted how the Mötley Crüe drummer attempted to comfort her via a note which read: “Don’t let this hurt you like it did the first time”. The Pam & Tommy series documented the highly-publicised theft of the couples’ infamous sex tape, which was stolen from their house in 1995. It also explored the turbulent relationship between the pair, also revealing how it reached a violent end.

As the programme was made without her consent, Anderson has openly stated how it has caused her further psychological distress.

During the interview, the actress brands the producers of Pam & Tommy as “assholes”, and says that they owe her a “public apology”, before adding how having to relive it all felt like rubbing “salt on the wound”.

Speaking of Lee’s attempt to comfort her, she says: “I remember Tommy writing me a note saying, ‘Don’t let this hurt you like it did the first time,’ because he had heard through the kids that I was kind of struggling with the idea of bringing this all up again. I don’t think he was portrayed kindly. I just know that I refuse to watch it.”

Although she did not watch the show, Anderson recalls seeing her and her ex-husband’s characters - portrayed by Sebestian Stan and Lily James - on a billboard, and how she thought they “looked like a Halloween costume”.

In spite of her ill-feeling towards the show, the Baywatch actress notes how she has “nothing against Lily James”. Anderson explains, “I think it’s hard to play somebody when you don’t know the whole picture.

“I think that she’s a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me.”

Within the same interview, Anderson also shares how she’d like to invite James to the premiere of her forthcoming documentary Pamela, A Love Story, set to arrive on January 31.

Her decision to create the film was to reclaim her own story, and, as she explains in the trailer:, to “take control of the narrative for the first time”.

