Palmeri regrets ‘egotistical’ past

Emmure frontman Frankie Palmeri says he regrets saying “a lot of stupid shit” in the past.

The band pulled out of a series of US shows in October last year “to focus on other things” which was then followed by Jesse Ketive, Mike Mulholland, Mark Davis and Adam Pierce quitting the band.

They issued a statement saying they had “no time or room for negativity in life. If someone is bringing you down or holding you back from your full potential, it’s time to cut them out, no matter how much you may love them.”

And Palmeri now admits his past actions haven’t showed him in a good light.

The singer says (via Rocksound): “Over the years, specifically the last decade, I have done a pretty good job at painting myself as an egotistical, psychotic, moronic douche. I did and said a lot of stupid shit.

“A good portion of it which I look back in with embarrassment and regret. I have grown so much as person and I like to think there is still chance for people to understand that everyone grows differently and at their own pace. I am still growing but, I am not the person people have made me out to be.”

In December, Palmeri confirmed he had a new lineup in place and they were recording the follow-up to sixth album Eternal Enemies.

He adds: “I look forward to reconnecting with all the fans who have stuck with Emmure through the years and just over all excited about the future.”

Emmure will appear on the touring Impericon festival in the coming months, which kicks off in Germany on Apr 22.