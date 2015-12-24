Palmeri has new Emmure lineup

Emmure frontman Frankie Palmeri has revealed a new lineup of the band are recording the follow-up to sixth album Eternal Enemies.

And he’s vowed to spend 2016 “making up for lost time” after all four of his recent colleagues quit earlier this week.

Co-founding bassist Mark Davis said: “There is no time or room for negativity in life. If someone is bringing you down or holding you back from your full potential, it’s time to cut them out, no matter how much you may love them.”

Now Palmeri reports: “I am so thankful to have so many true fans stand behind me during this time. I am happy to tell you that this is not the end of Emmure.

“There is in fact a new lineup right now, and we’re currently working on a studio album. Details about that will come to light as the months progress – but do know that there is something to look forward to.”

He says their plans for the coming year include tour dates in Europe, the US and “many other international stops,” and adds: “If you are reading this anywhere in the world, you can expect to see us at some point.”

Davis and co will reveal details of their own new band in the near future.