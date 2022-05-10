Pale Waves sparkle with attitude on new single Lies, announce new album Unwanted

Manchester indie-rockers Pale Waves have shared their attitude-laden new single Lies.

Alongside the release, the quartet have announced details of their third studio album, Unwanted.

The album – which will serve as the follow-up to 2021's Who Am I? – is scheduled to arrive on August 12 via Dirty Hit, and was produced by Zakk Cervini, who has previously worked with the likes of Simple Plan, Limp Bizkit, Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud and Bring Me the Horizon, among others.

Lies is a glittering, zestful pop-punk inspired ode to standing strong in the face of dishonest lovers, with finger-raising lyrics including 'You called it love but it never had the feeling / Ripped out my heart and left it bleeding' and 'Now it's ovеrdue /'Cause I'm so over you'.

“‘Lies is about someone who built up my trust and destroyed it like a wrecking ball,” explains frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie. “It caused some real trust issues, but fortunately for me that person is no longer in my life. Once you do me wrong you’re gone!”

Of the new album's title, Unwanted, she says, “It was really the only thing this album could be called. It’s bold and unapologetic, and that’s what the Pale Waves community is about.

"We don’t need to fit a perfect mould, we don’t need to apologise for being ourselves, and we won’t change for anyone. That acceptance is what connects us.”

Later this year, the band will be hitting the road for a UK tour, kicking off on November 25 in Manchester's Albert Hall. The trek will follow a number of summer festival appearances for the quartet including Neighbourhood Weekender, Community Festival, Y-Not, Kendal Calling, Boardmasters and Reading & Leeds.

Tickets will become available via fan pre-sale at 10am on May 18 and on general sale from 10am on May 20.

Unwanted tracklist:

1. Lies

2. Unwanted

3. The Hard Way

4. Jealousy

5. Alone

6. Clean

7. Without You

8. Only Problem

9. You’re So Vain

10. Reasons To Live

11. Numb

12. Act My Age

13. So Sick (Of Missing You)

Nov 25: Manchester Albert Hall

Nov 26: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 27: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

Nov 28: Dundee Fat Sam’s

Nov 30: Brixton O2 Academy