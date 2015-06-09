P.O.D. lift lid on The Awakening

P.O.D. have confirmed their next album will be issued in August.

The Awakening is released on August 21 and features guest appearances from In This Moment’s Maria Brink and Sick Of It All’s Lou Koller. Brink said recently that she was excited about an upcoming collaboration, but couldn’t reveal who it was with.

Singer Sonny Sandoval says: “The Awakening is meant to be listened to in its entirety. Every song ultimately explores a character dealing with life, making mistakes, fighting, trying. But we also live in a singles-type world, and it works on that level, too.”

Bass player Traa Daniels adds: “The Awakening is definitely an evolution from where we’ve come from. It’s this amazing piece of art that we’ve been able to put together as four guys who are like brothers. This is really special.”

The follow-up to 2014’s SoCal Sessions is available for preorder now on CD, digital and vinyl formats. Preorders via iTunes include an immediate download of lead single This Goes Out To You.

P.O.D. last month wrapped up a UK tour with Hoobastank and Alien Ant Farm and head out on the road in North America from June 14.

THE AWAKENING TRACKLIST

Am I Awake 2. This Goes Out To You 3. Rise of NWO 4. Criminal Conversations (feat Maria Brink) 5. Somebody’s Trying to Kill Me 6. Get Down 7. Speed Demon 8. Want It All 9. Revolucion (feat Lou Koller) 10. The Awakening

P.O.D. North American tour 2015

Jun 14: South Bend The Bear’s Big Growl 4, IN

Jun 16: Virginia Beach Shakas , VA

Jun 17: Wilmington Ziggy’s , VA

Jun 19: Winchester Blue Box, VA

Jun 20: Pennellville 95X Fest, NY

Jun 21: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Jun 22: Pittsburgh The Altar Bar, PA

Jun 24: Fort Wayne Piere’s Entertainment Center, IN

Jun 26: Alix Tail Creek Mud Music Festival, Canada

Jun 27: Sterling Heights Stars & Stripes Festival, MI

Jun 28: Ringle Q&Z Expo Center, WI

Jun 30: Madison Majestic Theater, WI

Jul 02: Bloomington The Castle Theatre, IL

Jul 03: Sault Ste Marie Dream Makers Theater, MI

Jul 04: Waconia Carver County Fairgrounds, MN

Jul 07: Minot The ‘O’riginal, ND

Jul 09: Rockford District Bar & Grill, IL

Jul 10: Lansing Common Ground Music Festival, MI

Jul 11: Green Bay The Watering Hole, WI

Jul 12: West Des Moines Val Air Ballroom, IA

Jul 14: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Jul 15: Hammond Festival of the Lakes, IN

Jul 16: Sauget Pop’s, IL

Jul 17: Cleveland The Odeon, OH

Jul 18: Lancaster Mickey’s Bar & Grill, OH

Aug 02: Council Bluffs Grassroots Music Festival , IA

Aug 07: Lebanon Guitars Under The Stars, OR

Oct 24: Elverta AfterShock 2015, CA