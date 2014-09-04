Ozzy teases Hell Gate project

Ozzy Osbourne has announced he is to launch a new project called Hell Gate next year – although he hasn't said what it will involve.

The Prince Of Darkness has opened a Facebook page called Ozzy Osbourne’s Hell Gate, which is said to be “coming October 2015.” But the Black Sabbath frontman has kept any other details secret.

Fans have speculated it could be a link with Universal Studios for its annual Halloween Horror Nights event. Sabbath last year featured in the studio’s maze Black Sabbath: 13 3D, which was based on the band’s lyrics and included scenes inspired by the group’s album 13.

Slash has already confirmed he is taking part in the event, and is working on music for the Clowns 3D attraction.

In July, Ozzy announced he will release a solo retrospective set called Memoirs Of A Madman this October. He teased that announcement by asking fans to share the hashtag #OzzyRules on social media, which eventually led to the project’s cover artwork being revealed.