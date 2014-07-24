Trending

Ozzy reveals Memoirs Of A Madman set

By Louder  

CD, LP and DVD versions of compilation available in October

Ozzy Osbourne is to release a best-of compilation covering his extensive back catalogue.

Memoirs Of A Madman will be launched on October 7 in CD, double-vinyl and 2DVD formats, along with a limited picture disc LP. View a promo clip below.

The Prince of Darkness teased the project yesterday when he asked fans to share the hashtag #OzzyRules on social media, saying the cover art would be revealed gradually as more shares were gained. The full image was revealed within 17 hours.

The audio formats feature 17 of his greatest hits, while the DVD set includes music videos and historic live footage. Full details are available on Ozzy’s website.

Tracklist

  1. Crazy Train

  2. Mr. Crowley

  3. Flying High Again

  4. Over The Mountain

  5. Bark At The Moon

  6. The Ultimate Sin

  7. Miracle Man

  8. No More Tears (edit)

  9. Mama, I’m Coming Home

  10. Road To Nowhere

  11. Perry Mason

  12. I Just Want You

  13. Gets Me Through

  14. Dreamer

  15. I Don’t Wanna Stop

  16. Life Won’t Wait

  17. Let Me Hear You Scream