Ozzy Osbourne updates fans following surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is back at his home in Los Angeles following a major medical procedure on June 13.

In a post on Facebook, the Black Sabbath frontman personally expressed his thanks for fans' well-wishes over the last few days.

"I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably," reads the message. "I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."

The day after the 73-year-old vocalist's operation, his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, updated fans on his recovery in a Twitter post.

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery," she tweeted. "Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery. Your love means the world to him.”