Ozzy plans ‘special’ solo album

Ozzy Osbourne is chasing a long-held dream with his next solo album, a record label exec has revealed.

It’ll be his first new record since 2010’s Scream – while last year’s compilation Memoirs Of A Madman was designed to remind fans that there was more to his career than his Black Sabbath work.

Ozzy played Epic Records’ private Epic Fest with his solo band in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Label president Sylvia Rhone tells Billboard: “It’s going to be a really special album. It’s going to be amazing – it’s something Ozzy has never done before, that he’s always wanted to do.”

No details have been released, with Rhone saying it’s too early to discuss specifics.

Ozzy’s guitarist Gus G last week raised expectations that Sabbath had decided when to record their final album.

G noted that the band had no commitments after November, saying: “I don’t think there’s going to be a lot coming out of Ozzy because he’s going back to Sabbath to make another one.”

The singer has recorded guest vocals for Billy Morrison’s solo album, and he’s thought to have filmed a cameo appearance in the upcoming Ghostbusters movie.