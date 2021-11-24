Ozzy Osbourne pushes back UK/European tour until 2023

Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to push back his UK/European tour for the second time due to Covid restrictions.

First announced in September 2018, the No More Tours 2 run has been rescheduled multiple times due to Ozzy's ill-health issues and the pandemic. Now, it has been moved once again due to "the ongoing uncertainty with full capacity events & travel logistics in much of Europe".

The gigs, which had been rescheduled to take place in January 2022, will now commence from May 2023 – a five year long wait for those who originally bought them in 2018.

Kicking off on May 3 in Helsinki, Ozzy will be travelling to Stockholm, Dortmund, Madrid and other European destinations throughout the month, before venturing on the UK leg from May 31, starting in Nottingham. The tour will come to an end in Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham on June 14.

Announcing the change of plans, Ozzy said: "Due to the ongoing uncertainty with full capacity events & travel logistics in much of Europe, we have come to the difficult decision to postpone my 2022 tour to 2023.”

Earlier this year, wife Sharon Osbourne announced that Ozzy was to undergo major surgery to correct his neck and spine issues that developed following a serious fall back in 2019. Since the incident, the vocalist has been battling Parkinson’s, multiple staph infections, pneumonia, the flu and a burst blood vessel in his eye.

Find the new dates below:

May 03: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, FI

May 05: Stockholm Friends Arena, SE

May 07: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, DE

May 10: Madrid Wizink Arena, ES

May 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, IT

May 14: Munich Olympiahalle, DE

May 17: Budapest Arena, HU

May 19: Prague O2 Arena, CZ

May 21: Zurich Hallenstadion, CH

May 24: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, DE

May 26: Mannheim SAP Arena, DE

May 28: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, DE

May 31: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jun 03: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jun 04: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jun 07: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jun 10: Dublin 3Arena, IE

Jun 12: London The O2, UK

Jun 14: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK