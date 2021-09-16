"Ozzy and I used to beat the s**t out of each other" says Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her and Ozzy's "volatile" past, revealing that the pair used to "beat the shit out of each other" during previous moments of their relationship.

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Sharon opens up about the upcoming biopic that is to explore her relationship with the Black Sabbath frontman, which she describes as a "love story".

Despite her devotion to Ozzy, Sharon doesn't hold back on revealing that the couple had their fair share of difficult – and often questionable – moments. She explains, "Our fights were, legendary. We would beat the s**t out of each other. It stopped, must be, 20 years ago, but we had a good run."

Speaking of the biopic, Sharon reveals, "It's a movie about Ozzy's and my life, how we came together in the early days and our volatile relationship.

"All the fights, all the makeups, all the fights, all the arrests, all the everything. And it's a love story.

"People are going to watch it go, 'This isn’t allowed. They shouldn't behave that way and put it on film'" she continues. "But [we're] only talking the truth. Some people have volatile relationships and ours was very volatile."

The Ozzy/Sharon biopic was first given the green light last year, and is hopefully scheduled to begin filming in the spring of 2022.

Sharon goes on to admit that her previous affinity for scrapping stemmed from her upbringing, as she was raised in a home where aggression was prevalent, describing her father Don Arden as "notoriously violent".

Explaining how the couple eventually managed to cool their hot-tempers, she says, "You grow. You grow to a stage where it sickens you. You grow to a stage where it physically makes you sick, but when you're young and, you know, you're fighting the world. It's different."

In the same interview, Sharon additionally reveals that Ozzy is to undergo major surgery to correct his neck and spine issues that developed following a serious fall back in 2019. The incident forced Ozzy to postpone the dates of the No More Tours 2 tour originally set to kick off that same year, but due to a mix of his ongoing health issues and pandemic restrictions, it is still yet to take place.

Since the fall, Ozzy has been battling Parkinson’s, multiple staph infections, pneumonia, the flu and a burst blood vessel in his eye.

"The thing I'm most excited about is my hubby getting back on stage" Sharon declares. "That's what I pray for.

"It was like that one after the other and it's like, woah, just a minute, you know? It breaks your heart that he wants to get back. He misses his friends, his musicians, they're his partners. He misses that life.

"But with his Parkinson's, he's fine. He's fine, he's got it under control" she added.

