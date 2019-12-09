Ozzy Osbourne offers $25,000 reward after Randy Rhoads’ guitars are stolen

Ozzy Osbourne is offering a $25,000 reward after thieves broke into the Musonia School Of Music last week and stole instruments that belonged to guitar great Randy Rhoads.

The school was founded in 1948 by Rhoads’ mother Delores, and offers a range of lessons for musicians, with Ozzy reporting he’s “heartbroken” that guitars once belonging to his guitarist – who died in a plane crash in 1982 – were taken, along with photos and other memorabilia.

A statement on Ozzy’s Facebook page says: “As many of you have heard, the Musonia School of Music in Hollywood, California – the school where Randy Rhoads famously taught guitar – was viciously robbed on Thanksgiving night.

“Musonia was run by Randy’s late mother, Delores, and after his death 37 years ago, the school became something of a pilgrimage to his fans from all over the world.

“It is a place where the Rhoads family happily opened their hearts to share the life of Randy. As you can imagine, the items that were stolen, including Randy’s first electric guitar, are irreplaceable to the Rhoads Family.

“I am heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family so I’ve decided to personally offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or return of all stolen items.”

Ozzy has listed some of the items that were taken last Thursday along with images and has urged those with information to contact: Nick D’Argenzio either by phone: 818-281-7893 or email: nickdargenzio@gmail.com