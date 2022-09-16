Ozzy Osbourne is planning a new project to share unreleased material recorded with Taylor Hawkins

Ozzy Osbourne has banked recordings with Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who passed away in March, for release as part of a new project.

Hawkins played drums on a number of tracks on Ozzy's new album Patient Number 9, which was released last Friday, September 9. Hawkins also has writing credits on the tracks Parasite, Mr. Darkness and God Only Knows. Ozzy dedicated the album to the late Foo Fighters drummer following his unexpected passing.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Ozzy’s producer Andrew Watt revealed that there is more unreleased material to come from Ozzy and Hawkins.“



There’s a bunch of other stuff with Ozzy and Taylor, as well, that’s going to be used for another thing,” the producer said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ozzy looks back on the early days of Black Sabbath, and remembers how they set out to make “scary” music.

“We started off playing jazz-blues like Ten Years After, the original Fleetwood Mac with Jeremy Spencer and Peter Green, and John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers,” Ozzy said. “Then when we used to rehearse at this community [centre].

“Across the road was a movie theatre. [Tony Iommi or Geezer Butler] said, ‘Don’t you think it’s weird that people pay money to go and watch horror films? Let’s start doing scary music.’ And one of the earliest things we did was [sings three notes to Black Sabbath]… That was like, ‘Fuck me, that’s good.'”

Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9 is out now, and features a star-studded line-up that includes Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi, Zakk Wylde, Robert Trujillo, Mike McCready, Josh Homme, Duff McKagan and Chris Chaney.