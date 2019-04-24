Ozzy Osbourne “doing really well” after recent injury

Ozzy is “doing really well” after his recent fall, according to the vocalist’s son Jack Osbourne.

Ozzy was forced to postpone all of his 2019 tour dates after falling recently and aggravating an old injury sustained during his 2003 ATV accident.

The vocalist had been recovering at home after a bout of pneumonia when the accident happened, with his wife and manager Sharon explaining the extent of Ozzy’s injuries earlier this month.

Now Jack has given an update on his father’s health during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, where he and Katrina Weidman were speaking about their paranormal investigation show Portals To Hell.

Asked how Ozzy was currently feeling, Jack replied: “He's doing really well. He’s good. He's getting back on his feet, so he’s good.”

Ozzy has rescheduled his North American dates for summer next year, while the 2020 UK and European shows will be announced in the near future.

After postponing all his 2019 shows, Ozzy said: “I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now.

“I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going.

“Just know that I am getting better every day… I will fully recover. I will finish my tour. I will be back!”

Judas Priest, who were due to support Ozzy at this year’s shows, confirmed that they would be with the singer for the 2020 concerts.