Ozzy Osbourne announces new album, Patient Number 9, releases title track

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that his new album, Patient Number 9 will be released on September 9, and has debuted the title track, which can be heard below.



The official video, directed by artist, comic book writer and Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, is due to be released at 3pm GMT/10am ET/7am PT today.

The song features a guest performance by revered guitarist Jeff Beck, of whom Ozzy said, "Having someone like Jeff Beck play on my album is just incredible, a total honour. There's no other guitar player that plays like him and his solo on Patient Number 9 is just jaw-dropping."

Co-written with producer Andrew Watt (Post Malone/Miley Cyrus), the title track was inspired by Ozzy’s relationship with his wife and manager, Sharon, according to an interview the singer did with SiriusXm last year, also stating that it was “about a mental institution”.

The forthcoming album also features guest appearance from former solo and Black Sabbath band members Zakk Wylde and Tony Iommi. Red Hot Chilli’s drummer Chad Smith, who played on Ozzy's 2020 album Ordinary Man, , Metallica’s Rob Trujillo and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and Foo Fighters’ late drummer Taylor Hawkins area also reported to have been involved in the recording.

Last October, Ozzy told Metal Hammer that his new album will be "similar in tone to Ordinary Man, but I can't describe it completely."



"I've not heard it for a while because it keeps going over to the next person to add their parts – we're fucking around with it all the time.”

The full tracklisting for Patient Number 9 is:

1. Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck)

2. Immortal (feat. Mike McCready)

3. Parasite (feat. Zakk Wylde)

4. No Escape From Now (feat. Tony Iommi)

5. One Of Those Days (feat. Eric Clapton)

6. A Thousand Shades (feat. Jeff Beck)

7. Mr. Darkness (feat. Zakk Wylde)

8. Nothing Feels Right (feat. Zakk Wylde)

9. Evil Shuffle (feat. Zakk Wylde)

10. Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi)

11. Dead And Gone

12. God Only Knows

13. Darkside Blues