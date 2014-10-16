Ozzy 'loves' living the clean life

Ozzy Osbourne insists he "loves being sober" and says he feels better now than he has for years.

In the first of a three-part series of interviews with Noisey, the Prince Of Darkness is interviewed by his son Jack and discusses his recent clean living regime.

He says: “To be honest, I really love being sober. I work out, I exercise a lot, I go for regular physicals. Call me a hypochondriac, and I don’t care.

“I don’t smoke, I don’t do drugs, I don’t drink booze. And I think that says a lot for why I’m here. There’s no mysterious hex from Satan.

“I did what I did when I was 21 and I did what I did when I was 30. But now, I feel better today than I’ve done in a long time. I’m 66.”

Ozzy recently revealed he feared Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi was going to die when he was diagnosed with cancer.