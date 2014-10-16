Trending

Ozzy 'loves' living the clean life

Osbourne interviewed by son Jack and discusses his sobriety

Ozzy Osbourne insists he "loves being sober" and says he feels better now than he has for years.

In the first of a three-part series of interviews with Noisey, the Prince Of Darkness is interviewed by his son Jack and discusses his recent clean living regime.

He says: “To be honest, I really love being sober. I work out, I exercise a lot, I go for regular physicals. Call me a hypochondriac, and I don’t care.

“I don’t smoke, I don’t do drugs, I don’t drink booze. And I think that says a lot for why I’m here. There’s no mysterious hex from Satan.

“I did what I did when I was 21 and I did what I did when I was 30. But now, I feel better today than I’ve done in a long time. I’m 66.”

Ozzy recently revealed he feared Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi was going to die when he was diagnosed with cancer.

