Ozzy gifts $10k for Crazy Train cover

Ozzy Osbourne has given a kids’ community group a donation of $10,000 after seeing their cover of his classic track Crazy Train online.

The Louisville Leopard Percussionists are an after-school group comprising more than 60 children aged 7-14 and they previously recorded a Led Zeppelin medley featuring Kashmir, The Ocean and Immigrant Song.

But the Courier-Journal reports it was their cover of his 1980 track Crazy Train from his Blizzard Of Ozz album that caught Osbourne’s attention, and he sent them the donation with a note.

It read: “Myself, my whole family and my fans all loved your rendition of Crazy Train. Keep up the good work.”

The project is run by teacher Diane Downs, who previously told NPR: “I want them to feel like rock stars. I want them to realise, ‘Oh, this is why we work so hard in rehearsal.’

“I tell them that when you’re presenting something to the public, you don’t want it to be okay, you want it to be great. Hopefully they’re going to carry that over into their lives once they grow up too.”

Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates are expected to release their final album and tour next year.