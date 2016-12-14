How Metallica tapped Black Sabbath for Hardwired

Robert Trujillo has explained how Black Sabbath influenced his work on latest Metallica album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

It’s only his second studio outing with the band, even though he’s been a member since 2003 – but he says that he and producer Greg Fidelman had a very clear idea of what they wanted to achieve when it came to laying down bass tracks.

Trujillo tells Banger TV: “We explored the art of simplicity. Instead of doubling the guitar note for note, we went for a more simplistic approach, finding a rhythm that could find its balance with the riff.

“There’s certain moments where you’re going to double up, but then there’s certain pulses you can do to complement the rhythm guitar. We played around with that a lot.”

He continues: “I always try to think about my role as a bass player as like a heavy bag – having you feel the instrument.

“That’s why I’ve always loved Black Sabbath’s music. You hear it and you feel it. It’s got a certain presence and a personality in the music.

“I tried to establish some of that with this new record.”

Meanwhile, Trujillo’s bandmate Kirk Hammett has appeared in a video explaining why his latest guitar pick has the shape and texture that it does – view the clip below.

Metallica appear on US TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight (December 14) and play an intimate show at Hollywood’s Fonda Theatre tomorrow, with more dates to be added to their WorldWired global tour.

