Watch Black Sabbath play Paranoid in 1970

Black Sabbath have released their performance of classic track Paranoid on UK TV show Top Of The Pops in 1970.

It was recorded around its UK release date in August of that year, before the album of the same name reached the number one position the following month – an achievement they didn’t repeat until 13 was launched three years ago.

British veterans Black Sabbath are nearing the end of their final tour, which closes in their home city of Birmingham in February. But guitarist Tony Iommi last week reported that festival appearances, or even another album, weren’t entirely out of the question.

Meanwhile, frontman Ozzy Osbourne has paid tribute to former CBS Records exec Tony Martell, who has died at the age of 90.

The vocalist tells Billboard: “It saddened me to hear of my friend’s passing. Tony was the only executive to believe in me when he signed me to Epic Records as a solo artist in 1980.”

His wife Sharon adds: “Tony was one of the few good ones where you thought, ‘Are you really in the music industry?’

“When Ozzy started people turned him down because there hadn’t been a lead singer that had left a band and become successful.

“But Tony believed in him and signed him – and how many years later are we? And we’re still signed to Epic and it’s all down to Tony.”

Nov 30: Curitiba Pedrerira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 02: Rio Praca Da Apoteose, Brazil

Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil

Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jan 29: London O2, UK

Jan 31: London O2, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

