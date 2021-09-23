Ozric Tentacles premieres new music for extended reissue Space For The Earth

UK space proggers Ozric Tentacles have released a ten-minute preview of new music that's been aded to a new two-disc reissue of 2020's Space For The Earth album. You can listen to an edit of Six Worlds (An Unusual Journey), a new half hour piece of new music, below.

"Over the last, quiet year and a half we've been in the studio making various noises, some of which you may have heard in the form of the release Space For The Earth, and also a few live streams from our Blue Bubble space hub," explains Ozrics mainman Ed Wynne.

"This latest release is taken from one of the live improvisations we did... edited, enhanced and added to, creating an entirely new, multicoloured, rather unusual half hour musical journey for you to explore...

"We just got back from our first few live shows in a while, and it was so very nice to see you and play for you all once again!! We'll be on tour at the end of this year, and can't wait to see you out there!"

Released in 2020, Space For The Earth is now repackaged alongside a bonus disc featuring 30-minutes of new music spread across six parts. The new 2CD edition of this album is available in limited quantities via Kscope on September 24.