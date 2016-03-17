Overkill stream Down To The Bone

Overkill have made their track Down To The Bone available to stream.

The New Jersey thrash outfit announced last year that they’ll tour the UK and Ireland in April with labelmates Vader.

Frontman Bobby ‘Blitz’ Ellsworth said: “We are happy to announce we are coming back to the UK to thrash it up with our cousins across the Pond.

“The Wrecking Crew comes your way next April, kicking off in Birmingham on the 5th. So mark the dates and remember – I’m easily disappointed. Over the wall, boys and give ‘em the cold steel.”

Overkill released career anthology HistoriKill: 1995-2007 in October, which can be purchased via Nuclear Blast. The band’s last studio album was 2014’s White Devil Armory.