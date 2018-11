Overkill have launched a lyric video for their track Armorist from upcoming album White Devil Armory.

The follow-up to 2012’s The Electric Age is due on July 21 via Nuclear Blast and it’s available for pre-order on iTunes and Amazon.

Tracklist

Freedom Rings Where There’s Smoke… Pig Amorist Down To The Bone Bitter Pill King Of The Rat Bastards Another Day To Die It’s All Yours In The Name

Overkill: Armorist