Orphaned Land to support Blind Guardian

Orphaned Land will support Blind Guardian on their upcoming European tour, the band have confirmed.

The Israeli outfit opened for the German group last year and will once again join them for the latest run of shows, which sees them take in one UK date at London’s Forum on April 12.

Vocalist Kobi Farhi says: “We’re super excited to support the amazing Blind Guardian on their European tour. This is a great chance for us to expose our music to many new potential fans and a chance for our fans to see us play at killer venues.”

Orphaned Land’s last release was 2013’s All Is One, their fifth album, and last year they clinched the Global Metal award at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods.

Blind Guardian issued their 10th record Beyond The Red Mirror earlier this year, a release Metal Hammer said contained “rampaging shred-riffs and gorgeous, exuberant solos.”