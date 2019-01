Order Of Voices will showcase the talent that's been turning heads at the Belford in London tonight.

The Sheffield prog outfit last year won a House of Commons award for their video for Don’t Falter, gaining praise via Rock The House, a programme that encourages rising-star talent.

Mike Weatherley MP, who runs Rock The House, says: “Order Of Voices really are a great band – and they fine tradition of great talent getting noticed from the Rock The House initiative.”

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Order Of Voices: Don’t Falter