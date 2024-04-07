Orange Goblin announce first album in six years, confirmed as headliners of new UK rock festival

Orange Goblin have announced details of their first album in six years. Science, Not Fiction – the follow-up to 2018's The Wolf Bites Back – will be released via Peaceville on July 19, and is available to pre-order now. The band have also released the first single from the album, the extremely lively (Not) Rocket Science.

"It’s basically saying that life can be pretty simple and straightforward if you just stop wasting your time and make each day count," says frontman Ben Ward. "Be prepared to work hard, don’t expect any handouts and basically enjoy yourself along the way. When Chris came up with the music he said it needed something that could be delivered in a Bon Scott / Lemmy style and I think it came out really well."

The album is the first Orange Goblin recorded outing for former Hangnail bassist Harry Armstrong, who joined the band in 2020 after the departure of Martyn Millard, and was recorded at Woodworm Studios in Oxfordshire with Mike Exeter, who's previously worked with Judas Priest and Tony Iommi, and who won a Grammy for his work on Black Sabbath's final album 13.

“It is a continuation of what we’ve been doing, and that’s because when we write, it’s a big mixing bowl of all of our influences and favourite artists, and we try and create the perfect band that we always wanted to hear,” says Ward. “This album, it’s just more accomplished and mature, I guess. None of us are spring chickens anymore and we’ve got ten albums under our belts now.

"I feel like we’re more professional in the recording studio, I feel like we’re better musicians and writers, and now with me looking after myself, I feel like my performance is better as well. It’s all moving in the right direction."

Orange Goblin are currently on tour in Japan, with shows to follow in Australia and New Zealand, and they've also been confirmed as headliners of the inaugural Margate Rock Festival, which will take place at Dreamland in Margate on October 26. They'll be joined on the bill by Florence Black, Wytch Hazel, Cobra Spell, Collateral, Famyne and more.

"I was born in Margate and raised in Thanet so this show has a very special place in my heart," says Ward. "Margate has been crying out for an event like this for years and what a line-up the organisers have put together! It will be an absolute honour to come back to Margate with Orange Goblin in October, armed with a brand new album and a set that will be a selection of highlights from across our entire catalogue. Bring it on!"

Tickets are on sale now.

Orange Goblin: Science, Not Fiction tracklist

1. The Fire At The Centre Of The Earth Is Mine

2. (Not) Rocket Science

3. Ascend The Negative

4. False Hope Diet

5. Cemetary Rats

6. The Fury Of A Patient Man

7. Gemini (Twins Of Evil)

8. The Justice Knife

9. End Of Transmission

Bonus track on CD Deluxe & LP

10. Eye Of The Minotaur