Orange Goblin drummer Chris Turner to miss US tour due to visa issue

Orange Goblin have announced that their drummer Chris Turner will miss their upcoming US tour due to an issue with his visa application.

However, the run of six shows which are scheduled to get under way this week, will go ahead as planned, with the band bringing in Chad Walls to fill in behind the kit.

Orange Goblin are frustrated as, despite starting the visa application process three months ago, they were given a last minute embassy appointment, with Turner subsequently told he’d have to provide extra information for ‘administrative processing' – despite having had six US working visas in the past and a US social security number.

Orange Goblin say in a statement: “This extra info required was 15 years international travel history – every single Orange Goblin show outside the UK plus every single personal and family holiday Chris has taken, 15 years address history, 15 years employment history, all the names and birthdays of his entire family, every phone number and email address he’s used in the last 15 years and all his social media info.

“Bear in mind Chris has no criminal record, he is not a member of or affiliated with any political group or organisation and he hasn’t travelled to a blacklisted country.”

They report Turner managed to get all the relevant information to the embassy in just four hours and had support from their US agent, their legal team and even from US Senators. Despite this, a visa has yet to be cleared.

Orange Goblin say their legal team have told them that there’s been an “increasing amount” of extra information requests since the Trump administration took over, but Turner has issued a separate statement to clarify that the original comment from the band wasn’t in any way politically motivated.

He explains: “While we as individuals have our own beliefs and views on the state of things, the band is not our platform for them.

“The only thing we are 'for' is Black Sabbath and Motorhead, we were just highlighting the problems that touring artists as a whole – not just us – are encountering more often when faced with the draconian international work/travel restrictions that are popping up everywhere.”

Orange Goblin say they’ve decided to press ahead with the tour as not to do so would bankrupt the band as they’ve already incurred costs of $15,000-$20,000 in setting everything up.

Orange Goblin add: “If you were planning to see Orange Goblin in the USA we need your support now more than ever. Come to the shows, show your support to the band, show your support to the substitute drummer, show your support to Chris, buy some merch, drink some beer, and never let the bastards grind ya down.”

Find a list of Orange Goblin’s US dates below.

Orange Goblin: 2019 US tour dates

Aug 27: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Aug 29: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Aug 30: Cookeville Muddy Roots Fest, TN

Aug 31: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Sep 01: Austin Come & Get It Live, TX

Sep 02: Los Angeles Regent Theatre, CA