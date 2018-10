As if Sleep headlining wasn't enough, Desertfest have gone and announced Orange Goblin and My Sleeping Karma.

And not only are Sleep headlining but they’re headlining Koko! Yeah that’s right, Desertfest are bringing the big guns and taking their stoner mob to one of the biggest venues in Camden. And with Orange Goblin in tow celebrating their 20th anniversary, it’s already lining up to be one messy weekend.

Desertfest takes place 24-26 April 2015. Get your tickets over here.