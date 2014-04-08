Opeth return with a new album in June

Following 2011's hugely successful Heritage, Opeth will be releasing new album Pale Communion on 16th June via Roadrunner Records.

Produced by Opeth’s own Mikael Åkerfeldt, the new full-length will be preceded by single ‘Cusp Of Eternity’ – which is available for free when you pre-order the album via iTunes on 6th May. Pre-orders for made via iTunes will receive an instant download of ‘Cusp of Eternity,’ with multiple formats also available via both the Roadrunner Records Webstore and O Merch.

Check out the tracklist for Pale Communion below:

Eternal Rains Will Come 2. Cusp of Eternity 3. Moon Above, Sun Below 4. Elysian Woes 5. Goblin 6. River 7. Voice of Treason 8. Faith in Others

Opeth headline the Pepsi Max Stage on the Friday of Download Festival this June. Get your tickets here.