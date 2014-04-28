Trending

Opeth abandoned tape for Pale Communion

Mikael Akerfeldt went digital because he wanted upcoming album to be “fast, spontaneous and fun”

Mikael Akerfeldt says Opeth recorded upcoming album Pale Communion using digital technology so they could hold on to a spontaneous feel.

It means their eleventh studio outing is the fastest-recorded in their history.

Akerfeldt tells Ultimate Guitar: “I have recorded many records on tape, and even if I love the sounds, it’s so time consuming.

“We didn’t have time. We recorded much faster than we ever have – it was only 13 days. When we have recorded onto tape, even if we’ve been well-rehearsed, we spend a month or six weeks, which I didn’t want to do this time. I wanted it to be fast, spontaneous and fun.”

Opeth still aimed to capture an old-fashioned sound on the follow-up to Heritage. Akerfeldt says: “I don’t like modern-sounding heavy records. I think many of them sound just not human.

“You get tired, and your ears get tired, listening to new records. I think many of them would benefit from an old-school sound.

“The musicians themselves would probably benefit: less cheating would probably push yourself as a musician.”

Pale Communion, which was co-produced by Porcupine Tree mastermind Steven Wilson, is set for release later this year. Opeth play this year’s Download festival on June 13-15.

