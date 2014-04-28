Opeth abandoned tape for Pale Communion

Mikael Akerfeldt says Opeth recorded upcoming album Pale Communion using digital technology so they could hold on to a spontaneous feel.

It means their eleventh studio outing is the fastest-recorded in their history.

Akerfeldt tells Ultimate Guitar: “I have recorded many records on tape, and even if I love the sounds, it’s so time consuming.

“We didn’t have time. We recorded much faster than we ever have – it was only 13 days. When we have recorded onto tape, even if we’ve been well-rehearsed, we spend a month or six weeks, which I didn’t want to do this time. I wanted it to be fast, spontaneous and fun.”

Opeth still aimed to capture an old-fashioned sound on the follow-up to Heritage. Akerfeldt says: “I don’t like modern-sounding heavy records. I think many of them sound just not human.

“You get tired, and your ears get tired, listening to new records. I think many of them would benefit from an old-school sound.

“The musicians themselves would probably benefit: less cheating would probably push yourself as a musician.”

Pale Communion, which was co-produced by Porcupine Tree mastermind Steven Wilson, is set for release later this year. Opeth play this year’s Download festival on June 13-15.