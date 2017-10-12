Operation: Mindcrime announce new album

Operation: Mindcrime have announced the release of The New Reality on December 1, 2017 via Frontiers Music Srl. It is the third and final chapter in the musical trilogy from the band, which is fronted by former Queensrÿche vocalist Geoff Tate, and follows on from 2015’s The Key and last year’s Resurrection.

Operation: Mindcrime's The New Reality.

The New Reality is available from Frontiers Music Srl on December 1 and pre-orders are available from the Frontiers’ webshop now at www.frontiers.shop.

Track Listing:

1. A Head Long Jump

2. Wake Me Up

3. It Was Always You

4. The Fear

5. Under Control

6. The New Reality

7. My Eyes

8. A Guitar In Church?

9. All For What?

10. The Wave

11. Tidal Change

12. The Same Old Story

Band Members:

Geoff Tate, Kelly Gray, John Moyer, Simon Wright, Scott Mercado, Scott Moughton, Brian Tichy, Mike Ferguson

For More Info Visit:

www.operationmindcrime.com

www.facebook.com/operationmindcrimeband

www.twitter.com/geofftate