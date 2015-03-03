OM&M, Nightwish, Priest, Harlot And More...Metal Hammer 268 Has Landed

They’re the bands set to take metal roaring into a bold new era, and for our new issue, we’re going along for the ride. OF MICE & MEN, WHILE SHE SLEEPS and UPON A BURNING BODY head up the New Metal Revolution - featuring over 40 BANDS redefining our world as we know it!

We head to California with OF MICE & MEN frontman and lifelong metalhead Austin Carlile to discover the turbulent childhood that helped shaped him, the music that helped save him and why he’s up for the challenge of leading the next generation of metal heavyweights. Pick up this issue to find out some stuff from the OC native you’ve never heard until now, and grab your chance to win a ton of Of Mice & Men swag including the actual drumsticks used by Tino on their recent tour with Linkin Park! Freakin’ sweet, right?!

Plus, we look at the other bands leading a revolution for all things heavy, including **WHILE SHE SLEEPS **and their British uprising, PARKWAY DRIVE and the Aussie scene they’ve inspired, UPON A BURNING BODY and deathcore 2.0, WE ARE HARLOT and Danny’s new plans for world domination, plus ARCHITECTS, ENSIFERUM, SABATON, TESSERACT, ROYAL THUNDER, **COLDRAIN **and many, many more! If you want a real taste of where metal is at in 2015, you’ve found it right here, pal. Don’t get left behind.

Also in our new issue - which includes an awesome **FREE CD **featuring new cuts from Of Mice & Men, We Are Harlot, Cancer Bats, While She Sleeps, Enslaved and many more, as well as four kickass **FREE BEERMATS **and two FREE POSTERS, we chat to the mighty **NIGHTWISH **about their evolutionary new album, hanging with Richard Dawkins and the future of Floor Jansen, and take a trip down memory lane with JUDAS PRIEST to relive the majesty - and the controversy - of the timeless Defenders Of The Faith album, thirty years on. As we discover from Rob Halford himself, it wasn’t always plain sailing…

Oh, and we also take an exclusive look behind NERGAL’s eye-opening new book, get the definitive guide to the world’s most out-there conspiracy theories from horror punk hero WEDNESDAY 13, hail some 666% kickass new bands in the form of FEED HER TO THE SHARKS, AS LIONS, **MILK TEETH **and more, plus awesome interviews with the likes of **KING 810, IN THIS MOMENT, KORN **and many, many more!

Metal Hammer 268, out Tuesday. Join the revolution, baby.

