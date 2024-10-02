“For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house!” Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour concert film to premiere on Netflix later this month

A concert film of Olivia Rodrigo's on-going Guts world tour show will premiere on Netflix on October 29.

“I am so excited to share the Guts World Tour with my fans,” Rodrigo says in a statement announcing the film streaming. “For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”



The star released her second album, Guts, last September. Reviewing it for Louder, Vicky Greer wrote, “Guts delivers emphatic proof that she isn't just the voice of Gen Z, but a superstar for the ages, with a grasp of songwriting. dynamics and musicianship far beyond her years.”

The Guts world tour began on February 23, 2024 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, and is set to conclude its 100-show run on March 30, 2025, at Lollapalooza Brazil, in São Paulo.



Guts topped album charts in 15 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Germany, Ireland and Canada. It has been certified Platinum in the UK, for 300,000 sales.



"I write my best music when I’m devastated and heartbroken and sad," Rodrigo stated last year in Interview magazine. "And I was talking to someone about it and they were like, 'When you’re going through a heartbreak, do you think that you’re figuring out parts of yourself ?' I’m like, 'Huh, maybe that is it'."

In a separate interview, she hailed '90s alternative rock artists Babes In Toyland and Rage Against The Machine as core influences on the record.