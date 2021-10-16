Oli Duerden to release debut solo EP

Former Blueneck member and one quarter of Bristol riff merchants Left Side Brain, Oli Duerden has announced tat he will release his debut solo EP, The Sometimes, Often EP, through Duerden's own Supernatural Circus label.

The new EP marks "the latest phase in a disparate musical journey that took in classical, pop and rhythm & blues before the co-founding of Left Side Brain and later spending three years criss-crossing Europe with Blueneck," says Duerden.

The new EP was recorded at Duerden's own home studio, mainly in the first half of 2021, and is the multi-instrumentalist’s first foray into doing everything himself.

“I’ve been writing and demoing songs since LSB stopped being active and now have a body of work I’m really excited about," he adds. "It’s time to start releasing some of it out into the wild and seeing how it fends for itself.”

The Sometimes, Often EP will released on all digital platforms on November 5. You can view the artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order The Sometimes, Often EP.