Oldfield’s Space Movie soundtrack gets release

Mike Oldfield’s soundtrack for 1979’s The Space Movie is to be released as an album for the first time.

It’s to be launched on October 16, along with a director’s cut edition of the film on a bonus DVD.

Oldfield was brought in by producer Tony Palmer after NASA made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. Palmer recalls: “In 1978 I was shown the mountain of film collected from John Glenn, the first astronaut to orbit the Earth, until Apollo 17. Use whatever I wanted, I was told.

“From the beginning, I wanted Mike to write the music. The soundtrack that emerged is an inspiring match for the images.”

Buzz Aldrin, the second man on the Moon, said at a screening in 2008: “I still get a chill hearing some of the talk-back which, like the footage, NASA had provided for Tony to use.”

A screening of the restored version of The Space Movie takes place at the Barbican, London, on November 15. Oldfield’s soundtrack album is available for pre-order now.