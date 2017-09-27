Wes Borland teases new Big Dumb Face material

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has shared a couple of studio clips from his Big Dumb Face project’s upcoming album.

Big Dumb Face’s debut album Duke Lion Fights The Terror!! launched in 2001 and Borland has been working on new material – which is expected to be released next month.

Borland says: “Mixing Big Dumb Face 2. Dropping everywhere this coming Halloween. Without a doubt the heaviest record I’ve ever made. And it’s really long.

“He Rides The Skies. Where is Duke Lion? He’s dead.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Last month, Borland reported he was in the studio working on a new solo album titled The Astral Hand - the follow-up to 2016’s Crystal Machete, which was written as an experimental instrumental soundtrack to an imaginary 80s film.

A photo posted by on

A photo posted by on

Wes Borland: The 10 Albums That Changed My Life