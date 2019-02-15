Of Mice & Men roar back with new single How To Survive

Of Mice & Men have released their new single titled How To Survive.

The Californian outfit have spent the last few months in the studio with producer Josh Wilbur on the follow-up to 2018’s Defy – and How To Survive is the first taste of what they’ve been up to.

Vocalist and bassist Aaron Pauley says: “How To Survive is an anthem for those who have been at the receiving end of unmerited and targeted hatred and abuse.

“It's for the kid who was bullied, beat up, and ignored in school. It's for the teenager who was told that they'll never amount to anything and that their thoughts, feelings, and opinions don't matter to the world.

“It's for the person who has been told that they're worthless, useless, or not good enough, time and time again. It's for the person who's repeatedly been targeted by those who only seek to tear others around them down."

He adds: “This song is for them. This song is for me. I am them, and I'm still standing. So, turn it up. Feel the rage. If you, too, are that person, you will know it well, and it will greet you like an old friend."

Of Mice & Men are preparing to head out on tour across the US, with those dates kicking off in Phoenix on February 21. They’ll return to Europe in August for several festival appearances – including a set at Wacken Open Air.