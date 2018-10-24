Of Mice & Men ex Austin Carlile: Everything that I was, was that band

Former Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile has given an emotional interview to religious YouTube channel I Am Second.

Carlile left Of Mice & Men in December 2016 and in the new interview, he talks about a wide range of subjects including the death of his mother, forming his old band and life on the road, his life with Marfans, the surgery he’s been through as a result, becoming sober and his faith.

Reflecting on his time with Of Mice & Men, Carlile says: “In October of 2016, my doctor said, ‘You can’t do this any more.’

“Every time I was singing I was tearing holes in my spine and the pain was because the spinal fluid was coming up. The doctor’s told me, ‘You can’t be in the band and your body needs to rest.’

“Everything that I was, was that band. I walked away and I knew God was calling me to do something different. I was so confused as to what it was.”

Carlie subsequently moved to Costa Rica where he taught music, coached a local baseball team and helped at his father’s church.

The singer goes on to talk about meeting a group of missionaries who were on a trip to South America and how they helped rejuvinate him, and how he then had to deal with losing all of his possessions from a storage unit.

Watch the full interview below.

Carlile recently revealed he was working on an unspecified new project and also issued a statement back in August to deny he was joining Linkin Park.