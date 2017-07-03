Former Of Mice & Men singer Austin Carlile is working on new music

The former Of Mice & Men vocalist Austin Carlile has posted an update from hospital that he is working on new music.

The tweet, seemingly from his hospital bed, read that working on new music has been “one of the only things that has kept me sane” and included audio from what is assumed to be Austin’s new music.

In April it was reported that Austin was facing up to three months of spinal treatment associated to his struggles with Marfan Syndrome, a condition that affects the connective tissue.

Before posting the video, Austin revealed on Twitter that he was receiving 24-25 injections in his spine, hips and legs every three weeks, along with weekly IV treatment. He also notes that he was making progress until last month when he began losing feeling and the use of his legs.

“That was what ultimately hospitalised me in Costa Rica, then led me here to Stanford to find out what exactly was going on,” the tweets continued. “Has been tough… but I am tougher. Has been the biggest obstacle to overcome… but God is bigger.

“This is the longest I’ve gone in 10 years w/out playing music/touring. The wound stays fresh, a massive piece of me ripped away & missing… But honestly the part I’ve missed the most is YOU. My dream/journey wouldn’t have been possible w/out all of you in the first place x”

Austin quit Of Mice & Men in December last year, claiming the band “weren’t going to let me write what I wanted on next record.”

In last month’s Metal Hammer magazine, vocalist and bassist Aaron Pauley revealed that the band are working on newer, heavier material, drawing from their previous albums including the 2010 debut.

