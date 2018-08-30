Ex-Of Mice & Men singer Austin Carlile denies he is joining Linkin Park

Former Of Mice And Men frontman Austin Carlile has dismissed rumours that he is joining Linkin Park as replacement for Chester Bennington.

Speculation grew when Carlile shared footage of him onstage with Linkin Park in 2014 on Instagram, prompting some fans to suggest that he would be stepping into the shoes of Bennington, who died in July 2017.

Carlile responded to Loudwire, who ran a report on the rumours, with a tweet to clarify the claim: “Chester is one in a billion. There's no way myself or anyone else for that matter would ever be able to replace him. Performing Faint every night on our European tour together & festivals stateside, was one of the most special memories of my career. New project, yes. LP, no.”

Carlile left Of Mice & Men in December 2016. He recently revealed that he is working on an unspecified new project. He posted the announcement from hospital, where has was receiving treatment for genetic connective tissue disorder Marfan Syndrome.