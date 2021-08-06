Nursery Cryme at 50! Genesis grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

Nursery Cryme, the third studio album from Genesis, turns 50 this year, so we're celebrating with them on the cover of the brand new issue of Prog.

Not only was Nursery Cryme the first Genesis album to feature the 'classic line-up' of Tony Banks, Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel, Steve Hackett and Mike Rutherford, but it was certainly an album on which the band came of age. Building on the foundations laid down by 1970's Trespass, tracks like The Musical Box, Return Of The Giant Hogweed and Fountain Of Salmacis showed a startling maturity and pointed the direction in which the band would head over the next five years.

We talk to the band and those who worked with them at the time to get the inside story of a prog classic.

Also in Prog 122...

Opeth - the inside story of the band’s groundbreaking Blackwater Park.

Bill Nelson - the Be-Bop Deluxe founder discusses the4 highs and lows of a fifty-plus year career.

The Amorphous Androgynous - from ambient trance as FSOL to working with prog legend Peter Hammill, we catch up with the experimental collective.

Trifecta - Nick Beggs, Craig Blundell and Adam Holzman create a great jazzy noise with their new project.

Matt Berry - the actor and musician channels the spirit of ’69-’75 on his latest album.

Clive Nolan & Oliver Wakeman - two modern prog keyboard legends tell us their own Tales By Gaslight.

Laura Meade - the IZZ singer delves into Hollywood with her conceptual second solo album.

Back To Live - as we take our first tentative steps back to normality, we ask: what will the live scene look like, post-pandemic, for prog bands, venues and fans alike? Prog’s Back To Live report investigates…

Stone Giants - Brazilian musician Amon Tobin charts proggy waters with his latest project.

Tusmorke - the Norwegian prog quartet really dig up the past with their new concept album.

Jess And The Ancient Ones - the occult prog rockers battle their own demons on new album Vertigo.

Harmonium - band leader Serge Fiori discusses how the Montreal Symphony Orchestra have breathed new life into his old band’s music.

Nirvana - no, not that one. The story of the 60s band who released one of the very first concept albums.

Marco Minnemann - the rummer extraordinaire lives in a prog world full of Jethro Tull, Rush, Queen, Field Music and, er, Kylie and Madonna!

Plus album reviews from Caravan, Genesis, Bill Bruford, Muse, Big Big Train, Steve Howe, Be-Bop Deluxe, Roy Harper, Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, Leprous, NMB (Neal Morse Band), John McLaughlin, Nightwish, Queensrÿche, Umphrey’s McGee, Auri, Dikajee, Swallow The Sun, Jack Hues, Susanna, The Cyberiam, Bass Communion and

loads more…

And music from Ross Jennings, Acolyte, Kyros, The Cyberiam, Aisles and more on the free CD.

