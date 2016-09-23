Nothing More have 17 new songs written

Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins says the band have 17 songs written for their upcoming sixth album.

While no release date has yet been set for the follow-up to the Texas band’s 2013’s self-titled effort, Hawkins is confident in the quality of the material they have put together.

Hawkins tells TeamRock: “We’re about six to eight months deep into it,” he says. “We have 17 full tracks, so we’re at that stage where we have to start cutting one or two, or we just go for it and put 17 out there.

“Our last record had 17 tracks, but it did quite well so we might just do it again. We feel really confident about it.”

Hawkins reveals that one of the tracks was inspired by people he met while dealing with the grief of losing his mother to cancer.

He says: “I went to grief counselling with my dad after my mom died of cancer. I didn’t think I needed it for myself, I was just going to support him. But some of the people I met there inspired one of the songs on the album.”

The album can be pre-ordered now via PledgeMusic. Nothing More are on the road in North America, with the tour wrapping up on October 21.

Sep 23: Little Rock The Metroplex, AR

Sep 24: Fort Worth Texas Mutiny, TX

Sep 25: Houston Open Air, TX

Sep 27: West Valley City Maverik Centre, UT

Sep 28: Colorado World Spring Arena, CO

Sep 30: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Oct 01: Chicago Double Door, IL

Oct 02: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

Oct 04: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheatre, NC

Oct 05: University Park Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Oct 07: Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, NJ

Oct 08: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Oct 09: Reading Santander Arena, WV

Oct 11: Quebec Centre Videotron, QC

Oct 12: Ottawa TD Place Arena, ON

Oct 13: Montreal Petit Campus, QC

Oct 16: Knotfest, Mexico

Oct 17: Austin Moody Theater, TX

Oct 18: Midland Horseshoe Arena, TX

Oct 19: El Paso Speaking Rock, TX

Oct 20: Tucson Club XS, AZ

Oct 21: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

