Nothing More clear up confusion over “new” album release

Late last week, it appeared that Nothing More had sneak released a new album.

Fans received a Google notification on Friday to inform them that Jonny Hawkins, Mark Vollelunga, Daniel Oliver and Ben Anderson had launched a new record titled Game Of Truth and that it was available to stream on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music and Amazon.

But fans were left confused when checking out the album and quickly realised it was, in fact, another band called Nothing More – and not the Texas outfit.

Moves are currently under way to remove the album from streaming platforms, but the US group – whose most recent album was 2017’s Grammy nominated The Stories We Tell Ourselves – saw the funny side and issued a brief statement to address the issue.

They say: “We know Eminem dropped a surprise album the other day, but we did not. In fact, we were just as surprised by this album as you were.

“This is not a Nothing More album and we have no idea what happened, but we're trying to figure that out now. But if it's really good, let us know and we'll take credit for it.”

At the time of writing, Game Of Truth is still available.