Northlane are back with new album and single

Northlane have revealed that their new studio album will be out later this year.

It’s titled Alien and it’ll launch on August 2 via UNFD.

And to mark the announcement, the Australian outfit have shared a video for the lead track Bloodline, which was directed by Jason Eshraghian and can be seen below.

Northlane vocalist Marcus Bridge says: “Bloodline was one of the first songs that came about in the writing process for the album. When we were trying to decide what we wanted to write about, we decided early on that we wanted to keep the album pretty personal.

“I wanted to tell the stories of my upbringing and the ups and downs that come along with that..

“It talks about that idea of growing up in a broken home despite all odds and what might be expected of someone who grows up like that. You are able to be what people think of you and break out of that spiral, that terrible world.”

Bridge continues: “For me, that’s a mix of telling the story simple, but then it also tells some parts of my story in really fine detail. For example, the second verse goes into a lot of moments that I actually remember growing up and these landmarks – all these things I remember seeing.

“This song is a perfect way to sum up the album and also be the first toe in the water to be able to tell this story.”

Northlane have also announced a run of tour dates in support of Alien, which will get under way in San Francisco on August 14. The band will then play further shows across North America, before performances in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the UK.

Northlane: Alien

1. Details Matter

2. Bloodline

3. 4D

4. Talking Heads

5. Freefall

6. Jinn

7. Eclipse

8. Rift

9. Paradigm

10. Vultures

11. Sleepless