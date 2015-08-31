Nordic black metallers Vreid unveil a new track

Sogndal, Norway’s black metal veterans Vreid are gearing up to release a new album, Sólverv, via Indie Recordings on October 9, and and we have an exclusive preview in the form of the first single, Haust, which will be released as a shot across the bows on October 1.

Bringing black metal back to its cold and unforgiving roots, Haust reflects the harsh environment in which the members spent their upbringing, but still with the band’s uniquely epic touch.

“The opening riff has been humming in my head for years,” says bassist Hváll. “An autumn night in my cabin it all made sense, and Haust was born.”

So pull your woollen cloak closer, stick another log in the flames and give yourself to Haust below!

Make tracks for Vreid’s Facebook page here!