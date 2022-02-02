No, you're not hallucinating: a range of Grateful Dead footwear has been launched

Psychedelic pioneers Grateful Dead have joined forces with shoe manufacturer Sanuk to come up with a range of officially-endorsed, eco-friendly footwear.

An excited post on Grateful Web reveals the details. "Starring a premium lineup of Earth-conscious materials and packed with Grateful Dead paraphernalia – including custom 'Steal Your Face' lining, labels and logos," it declares. "No, you’re not hallucinating… this is really happening."

The statement continues: "Launching today, the latest set of SustainaSole™ Sanuk x Grateful Dead footwear is psychedelic, comfy and stylish and features both men’s and women’s sandals plus a unisex sneaker option.

"The most sustainable iteration of the collection to date, each of these premium shoes features recycled and repurposed materials as well as signature Dead details such as red and blue stitching and tie-dye touches."

The new shoes join an ever-growing range of Grateful Dead-endorsed produce, including boxes of Grateful Dead tea, some small-batch Grateful Dead deodorant, a Grateful Dead clothing collection launched in conjunction with Levi's®, a range of Grateful Dead backpacks, bags and watch straps made from recycled ocean plastic, and a collection of Grateful Dead merchandise launched in conjunction with UK department store Selfridges.

It's never-ending. Only last week a "Grateful Dead Dancing Care Bears Little Playmate 7 Quart Cooler" was announced.

But let's get back to those shoes for a moment. We're reliably informed that "With SustainaSole™ Sanuk x Grateful Dead, you’ll enjoy cloud nine comfort while groovin’ to the flow of your favourite shows."

Which sounds® great™, we're sure you'll agree. The Sunak x Grateful Dead collection is available to purchase online.