Trending

No, you're not hallucinating: a range of Grateful Dead footwear has been launched

By ( ) published

Grateful Dead hook up with shoe manufacturer Sanuk to add to the ever-growing list of officially endorsed products

Grateful Dead shoes
(Image credit: Sunak)

Psychedelic pioneers Grateful Dead have joined forces with shoe manufacturer Sanuk to come up with a range of officially-endorsed, eco-friendly footwear. 

An excited post on Grateful Web reveals the details. "Starring a premium lineup of Earth-conscious materials and packed with Grateful Dead paraphernalia – including custom 'Steal Your Face' lining, labels and logos," it declares. "No, you’re not hallucinating… this is really happening."

The statement continues: "Launching today, the latest set of SustainaSole™ Sanuk x Grateful Dead footwear is psychedelic, comfy and stylish and features both men’s and women’s sandals plus a unisex sneaker option. 

"The most sustainable iteration of the collection to date, each of these premium shoes features recycled and repurposed materials as well as signature Dead details such as red and blue stitching and tie-dye touches."

The new shoes join an ever-growing range of Grateful Dead-endorsed produce, including boxes of Grateful Dead tea, some small-batch Grateful Dead deodorant, a Grateful Dead clothing collection launched in conjunction with Levi's®, a range of Grateful Dead backpacks, bags and watch straps made from recycled ocean plastic, and a collection of Grateful Dead merchandise launched in conjunction with UK department store Selfridges. 

It's never-ending. Only last week a "Grateful Dead Dancing Care Bears Little Playmate 7 Quart Cooler" was announced. 

But let's get back to those shoes for a moment. We're reliably informed that "With SustainaSole™ Sanuk x Grateful Dead, you’ll enjoy cloud nine comfort while groovin’ to the flow of your favourite shows."

Which sounds® great™, we're sure you'll agree. The Sunak x Grateful Dead collection is available to purchase online

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 35 years in music industry, online for 22. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.  