Official range of Grateful Dead deodorants launched

A range of official Grateful Dead deodorants has been launched. The range, which comes from Indiana company North Coast Organics, features five different options: Skull & Roses, Unscented, Sunshine, Timber and Workingman's.

The scent of Skull & Roses is a mix of lavender and rose, while Workingman's brings together the classic pairing of cedarwood and juniper. All the deodorants are handmade in small batches using 100% natural, vegan, edible ingredients, and are certified organic.

"I just missed out on seeing the actual Grateful Dead at Deer Creek in the summer of 1995 but made it a point to catch Phil Lesh & Friends several times in 1999 and have been “On the Bus” ever since," says company founder Nathan Morin. "I have seen countless post Jerry shows (Phil & Bobby at the first Roo, Dead Heads for Obama, and Fare Thee Well are highlights) and had an ever evolving relationship with this band.

"In the strangest of places you get shown the light. North Coast Organics began here but it wasn’t until 20 years later that I am realising it. Reflecting back, it was this adventure that began the permeation of the unofficial Dead Head motto – Be Kind – throughout my worldview and practices.

"In the two years after this trip, became a veg-head, started supporting organic agriculture, became environmentally conscious, engaged politically in anti-war activity, began donating my time/money, adopted a minimalist lifestyle, and started cleaning my body and house with only things that I would eat.

Morin finishes by saying, "Mindfulness is the cornerstone of the ethics and mission of our 100% natural, handmade, small batch body care company. We are hardworking, authentic, independent and true to ourselves. If we ever get confused, we just do what Jerry asked us to do and we listen to the music play."

The Grateful Dead deodorants are available to order now.